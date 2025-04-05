Punjab establishes Crime Control Dept to be headed by Sohail Chatha

In a major initiative to counter the rising tide of heinous and organized crime in the province, the Punjab government has formally approved the establishment of the Crime Control Department (CCD) – a specialized investigative body under the provincial police structure.

The newly-formed CCD will be headed by Additional Inspector General Sohail Zafar Chatha, a seasoned officer known for his strategic acumen, reformist approach, and hands-on policing experience across several districts of Punjab.

According to the initial framework, each district in Punjab will have one dedicated CCD police station, while Lahore, owing to its size and complexity, will host three such stations to ensure rapid and targeted response to high-profile criminal cases.

Over the past several years, Punjab has witnessed a steady rise in violent crimes, many of which remained unsolved due to inadequate resources, lack of skilled investigators, and systemic inefficiencies within the traditional policing setup.

The absence of dedicated units to investigate complex cases often resulted in weak prosecution, leading to acquittals and public dissatisfaction. Amid growing pressure from civil society and the judiciary, the provincial leadership recognized the urgent need for a specialized force focused solely on heinous crime.