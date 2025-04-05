Trump shares controversial video of Houthi fighters killed in US strike on Yemen

US President Donald Trump shared a controversial video on Friday, showing the deaths of Houthi fighters in Yemen. The black-and-white footage, posted on his Truth Social network, depicted a US airstrike on the fighters. The video was captioned with the word “oops.”

The video shows several dozen Houthi fighters gathered along a road. The footage, resembling military drone video, shows a bright flash followed by smoke, indicating the moment of impact. Trump’s caption said, “Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis.”

In the clip, the camera shifts to show a large plume of smoke rising from the impact site. Vehicles can be seen parked further along the road, and a crater is visible where the strike occurred. Trump added, “They will never sink our ships again!”

The video was shared amid ongoing US airstrikes on Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.