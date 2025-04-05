MoC to deepen China-Pakistan cooperation in cotton research signed

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed by the institute of Cotton Research of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (ICR-CAAS) and the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, in Anyang, Henan, China, aiming to launch comprehensive cooperation in cotton germplasm innovation, pest-resistant breeding, and cultivation technologies. Under the new agreement, both sides will collaborate on germplasm collection and identification, variety improvement focused on pest resistance, joint breeding and field trials across both countries, and the integration of advanced cultivation techniques. The partnership also aims to strengthen talent exchange and training, contributing to the development of a China-Pakistan cotton technology community. As part of the visit, the Pakistani delegation engaged in in-depth academic exchanges with ICR scientists and toured key research facilities such as the National Key Laboratory for Cotton Bio-Breeding and so on. The experts gained a detailed understanding of China’s cutting-edge advancements in insect-resistant gene editing and cotton germplasm innovation.