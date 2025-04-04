Tragedy strikes: Israeli airstrike hits Gaza school, killing 27

An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City has killed at least 27 people, many of whom were children. This tragic incident occurred as the Dar al-Arqam School was serving as a shelter for displaced families. Local health officials reported that the airstrike is part of a deadly offensive, which has resulted in at least 112 Palestinian deaths across the Gaza Strip in one day.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that among the deceased were 14 children and five women, with more than 70 others injured, many in critical condition. The Israeli military claimed the attack targeted a Hamas command center and asserted it took measures to avoid civilian casualties. However, Hamas condemned the airstrike as a “heinous massacre,” accusing Israel of intentionally striking refugee shelters.

In another part of Gaza, Shijaiyah, airstrikes on residential buildings killed over 30 Palestinians. New evacuation orders from northern Gaza have forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes. Many are now on foot or using carts to find safer shelter amid ongoing threats of further attacks.

Since the conflict escalated, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 50,000 Palestinian deaths, with women and children making up over half of the casualties. While Israel claims to have killed 20,000 militants, independent verification of these figures is lacking. The UN estimates around 280,000 people have been forcibly displaced since the recent operations resumed, leaving much of Gaza in ruins.