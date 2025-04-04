2035 Women’s world cup to be hosted in the UK, FIFA announces

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that the United Kingdom is the sole valid bidder for the 2035 Women’s World Cup. The countries of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales announced their joint bid last month. Infantino praised this bid, calling it the “one valid bid” for the tournament. This would mark the first time the UK has hosted the women’s event, despite hosting the men’s World Cup in 1966.

The UK’s bid is set to bring the prestigious tournament back to England, where the women’s national team has enjoyed growing success. FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed pride in the bid, highlighting the historic significance of hosting the first Women’s World Cup since 1966. He also mentioned that the planning process would begin immediately to submit the best bid by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the United States is likely to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup, as it remains the only bidder for that year. This tournament will expand to 48 teams, matching the format of the men’s World Cup. Infantino believes that hosting the Women’s World Cup in countries like the UK and the U.S. will continue to grow the sport globally.

England’s women’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, believes hosting the 2035 tournament will boost the women’s game worldwide. She emphasized how significant the 2022 Women’s European Championship was for the sport. The expansion of the tournament to 48 teams will allow more nations to participate, helping empower women in football and beyond.