Pakistan fined again for slow over-rate in second ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan has received a fine for a slow over-rate in the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed a fine of 5% of the players’ match fees. Pakistan fell one over short of the required target, even after accounting for time allowances. New Zealand won the match by 84 runs.

Captain Muhammad Rizwan accepted the fine and pleaded guilty, which allowed the team to avoid a formal hearing. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the decision on Thursday. This fine follows the penalty Pakistan faced for a slow over-rate in the first ODI.

In the first ODI, Pakistan was two overs short, which led to a 10% fine. They lost that match by 73 runs in Napier last Saturday. This marks the second consecutive ODI in which Pakistan has been penalized for slow over-rates.

The third and final ODI of the series will take place in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Pakistan will aim to avoid further penalties and focus on securing a win.