PSL 10 anthem “X dekho” falls short of expectations

The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) latest anthem, “X Dekho,” has made its debut. Released on April 3, 2025, the track marks the League’s tenth anniversary. Featuring big names like Ali Zafar, Abrarul Haq, Natasha Baig, and Talha Anjum, the song builds excitement for the new season. However, despite its star-studded lineup, it doesn’t quite live up to the hype.

The anthem’s lyrics, full of energy, set the tone for the season. Zafar and Baig’s powerful voices lead the track, creating a sense of anticipation. However, the song’s beat feels predictable and lacks the spark needed for a truly electrifying anthem. While it tries to showcase Pakistan’s cultural diversity, the folk elements feel underused, making the representation seem superficial.

Zafar carries the song’s momentum, maintaining continuity with past PSL hits. However, Baig is sidelined, only adding occasional depth to the track. Anjum and Haq, though talented, feel disconnected from the rest of the song. Their parts are not seamlessly integrated, making the anthem feel like a collection of different styles rather than a cohesive piece.

Visually, the anthem attempts to balance spectacle and authenticity. It features bold stadium shots mixed with scenes of traditional sports and everyday people. While the effort is evident, the execution feels disjointed. The overall feel of “X Dekho” is familiar, echoing previous tracks like Hanumankind’s “Run It Up.” It has energy and pride but lacks the cohesion to become an iconic anthem.