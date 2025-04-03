Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ earns 154 crore in 5 days despite mixed reviews

Salman Khan’s latest film Sikandar, released on Eid al-Fitr, has earned 154 crore rupees globally in just 5 days. The film made 100 crore rupees from India alone, joining the 100 crore club. This milestone is significant for Salman, marking his 18th film to reach this level.

Despite early predictions, the film’s opening day earnings were lower than expected, with only 26 crore rupees. However, it gradually picked up pace, averaging 20 crore rupees per day. The highest earnings came on the third day, with 29 crore rupees, while the fourth day saw a dip to 10 crore rupees.

Although the film’s earnings are strong, it fell short of initial projections, which expected it to hit 100 crore rupees in two days. Critics have pointed out flaws in the film’s story and action, with some even calling it a potential box-office failure. Yet, Sikandar continues to perform well despite these criticisms.

While Salman Khan’s previous films have gone on to earn over 500 crore rupees, Sikandar may struggle to match those numbers. The film marks Salman’s return to the big screen after a two-year break, and audiences are excited to see him in action again.