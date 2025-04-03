Mustafa Kamal advocates for telemedicine to revolutionize healthcare in Pakistan

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has emphasized the importance of incorporating telemedicine into Pakistan’s healthcare system. Speaking to the media after visiting PIMS Hospital in Islamabad, Kamal pointed out that relying solely on traditional healthcare methods is no longer practical for treating the entire population. He highlighted the lack of basic health units, which forces people to seek care from major hospitals, increasing strain on these facilities.

Kamal called for a shift towards telemedicine, a practice gaining popularity worldwide. He explained that telemedicine could provide medical services such as consultations and prescriptions directly to people’s homes. “We need to provide medicines and doctors at people’s doorsteps,” Kamal said, urging the country to adopt modern solutions for healthcare delivery. This would reduce the reliance on hospitals alone and make healthcare more accessible to all.

During his visit, the health minister also discussed recent improvements at PIMS, including the construction of seven new operation theatres worth Rs 2.1 billion, which will feature state-of-the-art technology. However, he acknowledged that there is still room for improvement in the healthcare system and stressed the need for continuous development. He also clarified that there are no current plans to privatize PIMS through a public-private partnership, and future work on the health card scheme is underway.

While visiting PIMS, Kamal listened to patients’ concerns, including shortages of medicines, beds, and essential services like X-ray films. One patient raised the issue of the lack of ICU beds for critical cases. In response, PIMS Executive Director Dr. Rana Imran Sikandar explained that ICU beds are unavailable for cancer patients. Kamal directed hospital authorities to address these issues and ensure better facilities for patients.