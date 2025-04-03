Punjab faces intense heatwave with rising temperatures and dry conditions

Punjab is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures steadily rising across the province. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is no immediate relief in sight. The dry and hot conditions have intensified, affecting daily life in cities like Lahore.

Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 19°C on Thursday, with temperatures expected to rise to 34°C. Other cities in Punjab are facing similar conditions, prompting people to use fans and air conditioners more frequently. This early summer-like weather has caught many by surprise.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warns that hot and dry weather will continue for the next few days. The forecast indicates no rainfall in the coming 72 hours. As a result, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure, especially during peak heat hours.

The early onset of intense heat has raised concerns about water usage and increased demand for electricity. With cooling appliances running throughout the region, energy consumption is expected to soar. The government urges people to use energy wisely during this heatwave.