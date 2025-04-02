Pakistan faces 84-run defeat against New Zealand in second ODI

Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 84 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park. With this win, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the series. Pakistan, chasing a target of 293, was bowled out for 208 in just 41.2 overs.

Pakistan’s batting struggled from the start, with early wickets falling cheaply. Abdullah Shafique (1), Imam-ul-Haq (3), and Babar Azam (1) couldn’t make an impact. Mohammad Rizwan (5) and Salman Agha (9) also failed to stabilize the innings, leaving Pakistan at 65-5.

Faheem Ashraf fought back with 73 off 80 balls, and Naseem Shah scored his first ODI fifty (51 off 41). Despite their efforts, Pakistan couldn’t reach the target, ending their innings at 208.

Rizwan admitted the team struggled against New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack. He said, “We didn’t utilise the swing effectively, and New Zealand bowled very well.” Pakistan will now aim to avoid a clean sweep in the third ODI, scheduled in Tauranga.