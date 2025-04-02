US imposes sanctions on Iran’s drone and missile networks

The United States has imposed sanctions on multiple entities and individuals in Iran, China, and the UAE. These sanctions target groups accused of helping Iran develop its drone and missile programs. The US Treasury Department, along with the Department of Justice, took action against six entities and two individuals.

The sanctions focus on the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) components for Iran’s drone program. US officials say Iran’s missile and drone proliferation is a threat to civilians and US allies, as well as to regional security. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that these actions disrupt Iran’s military-industrial complex.

This is the second round of sanctions under President Donald Trump’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign. The aim is to curb Iran’s military advancements, particularly its missile and UAV capabilities. The US also intends to prevent these weapons from reaching destabilizing actors, including terrorist groups.

Trump has been tough on Iran, especially regarding its nuclear program. In a recent warning, he threatened bombing and secondary tariffs unless Iran negotiates on its nuclear activities. The US and its allies continue to monitor Iran’s nuclear and military developments closely.