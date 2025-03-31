Pakistan pushes for stronger global cooperation on border management

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, is advocating for better global cooperation on border management. Speaking at an event in the UK, Chaudhry highlighted the importance of tackling illegal immigration. He emphasized that this is a critical issue for Pakistan as it strengthens international ties.

The meeting brought together more than 40 countries and organizations, including the US, France, and Vietnam. The goal was to coordinate efforts to combat illegal migration and people-smuggling gangs. Chaudhry underscored the need for a joint approach to address these challenges.

Chaudhry held talks with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, focusing on strengthening cooperation between the two countries. He is expected to have more discussions with other ministers during his visit. These talks aim to improve border management and prevent illegal immigration.

The Pakistani government is committed to ensuring national security. Chaudhry reiterated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi support strict border security measures. The country remains dedicated to enhancing its global collaboration on these critical issues.