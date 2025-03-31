PSL 10 anthem teaser drops, Ali Zafar back in action!

The short teaser for the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 has been released, generating excitement among fans. In the video, singer Ali Zafar is seen performing dance steps while vibrant music plays in the background. However, the teaser keeps the song’s theme a secret and concludes with the message “Coming Soon,” leaving fans eagerly anticipating the full release.

Ali Zafar, who has been the voice behind many PSL anthems, will once again perform the anthem for PSL 10. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Zafar’s involvement, highlighting that the popular singer will continue his tradition of singing the anthem for the tenth edition of the tournament. Zafar previously sang anthems for PSL editions 2016 to 2018, and his 2024 anthem will be his return after a few years.

PSL 10 is set to begin on April 11, 2024, and will be held across four major cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The tournament will run until May 18, 2024, with cricket fans looking forward to a thrilling season. As part of the tradition, the official anthem is expected to boost the excitement around the event, further promoting the spirit of the league.

Ali Zafar has been associated with PSL anthems since the first edition in 2016, contributing immensely to the league’s energetic atmosphere. His popular tracks like “Ab Khel Ke Dikh” and “Dil Se Jaan Laga De” are still remembered. After several years, Zafar makes a grand return in 2024, joining Aima Baig to sing the anthem “Khul Ke Khel,” promising another iconic PSL anthem for fans.