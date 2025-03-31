Shane Warne’s death: Officer claims evidence was removed in cover-up

The investigation into Shane Warne’s sudden death has taken a startling turn, with new claims suggesting a potential cover-up. Reports have surfaced stating that an item was removed from Warne’s villa in Thailand, where his lifeless body was discovered. This has raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

According to a Daily Mail report, a senior police officer at the scene was allegedly instructed to remove a bottle of Kamagra, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. Kamagra contains sildenafil citrate, the same active ingredient found in Viagra. The officer claimed that senior officials ordered him to confiscate the pills, raising suspicions about a possible attempt to hide certain details.

The officer, who spoke anonymously, hinted that Australian authorities may have been involved in suppressing information to protect Warne’s image. He also revealed that the scene of Warne’s death included a puddle of vomit and blood, but those details were cleared away quickly. “These orders were coming from up high,” the officer said, suggesting that powerful figures may have intervened to prevent any negative publicity regarding the cricket legend.

Warne, 52, passed away from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand with friends. An autopsy conducted by Surat Thani Hospital confirmed that his death was due to natural causes and ruled out foul play. However, these new revelations have sparked fresh doubts, leaving many to question whether some details of the investigation have been deliberately concealed. The identity of those allegedly involved in the cover-up remains unclear, and the controversy continues to unfold.