Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed celebrate their first eid together in style

Eidul Fitr celebrations were filled with joy and glamour as showbiz stars flaunted their festive spirit. For newlyweds Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, this Eid was extra special as it marked their first celebration together as a married couple. The duo described the occasion as “our beautiful Eid” and enjoyed lavish feasts featuring traditional dishes like biryani, kebabs, and sweets. They also shared pictures in elegant traditional attire, looking happy and in high spirits, making the day even more memorable.

Other celebrities also took to social media to share glimpses of their Eid celebrations. Actress Mahira Khan posted a picture of a surprise gift from her husband—a colourful box of bangles paired with an envelope inscribed with “Meri Jaan.” She shared her excitement, saying the surprise made her day, even before she had worn her Eid outfit.

Stars like Ayeza Khan, Sana Javed, Ramsha Khan, Sehar Khan, Momal Sheikh, Fatima Effendi, and Kinza Hashmi stunned in gorgeous traditional outfits, adding their own touch of glamour to the celebrations. Ayeza Khan turned heads in a stunning pink ensemble, while others shared their festive looks online, leaving fans in awe of their style.

In addition to celebrating with loved ones, many stars took a moment to reflect on the importance of giving back. They urged fans to include the less fortunate in their celebrations, reminding everyone to spread joy and kindness during the festive season. The message of love and generosity was a recurring theme among the stars’ Eid posts.