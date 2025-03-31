Khamenei warns U.S. of retaliation if Trump carries out bomb threat

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Monday that the U.S. would face a strong retaliation if it follows through with President Donald Trump’s threat to bomb Iran. Trump had reiterated the threat on Sunday, demanding that Iran accept his terms for a new nuclear deal within two months or face military action.

In response, Iran delivered a stern warning to Switzerland’s embassy, which acts as an intermediary between the U.S. and Tehran. Iran stressed that it would respond decisively and immediately to any threat. Khamenei added that while he did not believe an attack was likely, any such aggression would lead to a strong reciprocal blow from Iran.

Khamenei further emphasized that Iran would not tolerate foreign efforts to incite unrest within the country. He pointed to previous protests, including those sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 and fuel price protests in 2019, blaming the West for inciting these uprisings.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned Trump’s threat, calling it a serious affront to international peace. The Revolutionary Guards also warned U.S. forces stationed in the region, stating that American military bases were vulnerable and should not provoke Iran. The ongoing tension between the two nations follows Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and subsequent sanctions on Iran.