Israeli airstrikes kill nine Palestinians during eid celebrations in Gaza

Israeli forces have continued their attacks on Gaza, even during the second day of Eidul Fitr. The airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least nine Palestinians, including several children. The attacks targeted civilian areas such as homes and gatherings, worsening the already dire situation in Gaza.

Medical sources reported that the violence included airstrikes and artillery attacks across various parts of the region. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that 15 emergency workers were found dead after Israeli forces struck their vehicles near Rafah in southern Gaza. This tragic event occurred a week after the initial attack.

On March 29, Israeli airstrikes killed 17 Palestinians, including a child, just before the Eid holiday. Some victims were civilians attending gatherings, and others were traveling in a donkey-drawn cart in southern Gaza. These deaths added to the rising toll of casualties in the ongoing conflict.

This violence has intensified the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with thousands of Palestinian deaths reported. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials, accusing them of war crimes. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have also raided towns in the occupied West Bank, including Nablus and Qabatiya, conducting searches and interrogations.