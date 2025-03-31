Pakistan and Bangladesh strengthen bilateral ties, mark new era of cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone conversation with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, on Monday. The two leaders exchanged warm Eid ul-Fitr greetings and discussed the positive progress in their bilateral relations. PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the improving ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, particularly in trade and travel.

The conversation came after a period of strained relations following the 1971 split between the two nations. However, recent developments, especially after a popular uprising in Bangladesh last year, have led to a thaw in relations. Trade and bilateral cooperation have seen significant improvements since then, signaling a new chapter in the relationship.

During their discussion, PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s interest in further strengthening ties. He mentioned that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would visit Dhaka in April, accompanied by a trade delegation. Both leaders also emphasized the importance of reviving institutional mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation and discussed the exchange of cultural troupes to improve people-to-people contact.

Earlier this month, acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also highlighted the potential for increased cooperation between the two countries. He mentioned areas such as trade, economy, culture, and education. Recently, Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed direct government-to-government trade, marking a significant step in their growing ties.