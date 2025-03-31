Eid in the field: COAS celebrates with troops and pays tribute to martyrs

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir marked Eidul Fitr with troops stationed in Wana, South Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan. The army chief visited the officers and soldiers along the border, showing solidarity with them during the festive occasion. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir offered Eid prayers alongside the troops, joining them in their celebrations.

During his visit, General Munir commended the soldiers for their unwavering dedication and exceptional service to the nation. He praised the combined efforts of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their resilience, especially in the fight against terrorism. “The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have shown immense courage in the fight against terrorism,” he said, recognizing their contributions.

The army chief further emphasized the importance of the soldiers’ sacrifices, stating that their commitment is a “guarantee of our nation’s security.” He expressed great pride in their role in ensuring the country’s defense. General Munir also paid tribute to the martyrs, acknowledging that their struggles formed the foundation of Pakistan’s success in combating terrorism and maintaining peace.

Before concluding his visit, General Munir prayed for Pakistan’s stability, prosperity, and continued progress. He reaffirmed that the sacrifices and dedication of the soldiers are key to the nation’s victory over terrorism and a stable future.