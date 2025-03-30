Islamabad schools get 100 new early childhood education rooms

Ministry of Federal Education has converted 100 class rooms of Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) schools into Early Childhood Education (ECE) rooms, Daily Times has learnt.

The FDE, a subsidiary organization of the Ministry of Federal Education, has administrative control over 432 educational institutions (EIs) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The ministry is transforming FDE institutions under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Initiative.

The project is being executed in phases. In this phase, 12 schools were chosen for up-gradation its class rooms to ECE rooms. The list of these schools includes Islamabad Model School (IMS) G-11/1, IMS G-6/4, IMS No. 3 G-9/2, IMS F-7/2, IMSG (I-X) Mohra Noor, IMS (I-VIII) F-7/4, IMS (I-V) I-9/1 (No. 2, Street 30), IMS No. 3 G-8/1, IMSG (I-X) Shahdara, IMSB Sangjani, IMSG Dhok Gangal, and IMSG (I-V) Shehzad Town.

While talking to this correspondent, Mohyudin Ahmed Wani confirmed the development, saying that it was exciting news for said dozen institutions. “This expansion will provide more young learners with access to high-quality, interactive learning environments, laying a strong foundation for their future educational journey,” he claimed.

The primary purpose of ECE rooms is to provide young children, typically aged 3 to 5 years, with a strong educational foundation in a nurturing and engaging setting. These classrooms equipped with the necessary skills for lifelong learning and success.

These specialised classrooms play a crucial role in early childhood development by fostering cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills in a structured yet engaging manner. It will bridge the gap between home and formal schooling. These spaces introduce children to structured learning through play-based and interactive activities, helping them adapt to the school environment.

Moreover, the ECE classrooms are designed to stimulate critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in young learners. Activities such as storytelling, puzzles, creative arts, and sensory play encourage curiosity and exploration, which are essential for brain development. These experiences help children develop early reasoning skills and a love for learning.

Mohyudin Ahmed Wani said that unlike traditional classrooms, the ECE rooms will prioritize play-based learning, where children can explore concepts through hands-on experiences..

He stated that it will also provide a safe, inclusive and supportive environment where children feel secure and valued. “Positive reinforcement from teachers fosters self-esteem and encourages children to express themselves without fear. This emotional stability is critical for building confidence and a positive attitude toward learning,” he said.

Earlier, under same educational reforms package of Prime Minister, 16 degrees FDE’s colleges have been converted into Information Technology (IT) training institutes which have been declared as High impact IT training institutes.

According to Mohyudin Wani that IT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) education play a crucial role in shaping modern society by enhancing efficiency, innovation, and problem-solving across various fields. The degree colleges have been equipped with modern IT labs, providing students with access to cutting-edge technology.

The offering courses in these high impact colleges included as AI, Data Science, and Block-chain while the colleges would have affiliation of the best ranked universities in the country such as FAST, NUST, GIK, NUML, COMSATS and NUTECH.

The colleges included as Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3, Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2 Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-10/2 Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-10/3, Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4, Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-8, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), F-7/2, Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG), G-10/4, F.G. College of Home Economics & Management Sciences F-11/1, Islamabad Model College for Girls, 1-8/3 and Islamabad Model College for Girls, Humak.

The imitative will enhance digital skills of the students who will equip with modern digital skills, preparing them for the emerging technologies.