Anna Wintour picks most fashionable A-list celebrity couple

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have earned Anna Wintour’s seal of approval as the most fashionable A-list celebrity couple.

“First of all, they’re very talented, they’re very brilliant,” the Vogue editor-in-chief, 75, began in a recent exchange with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think they have wonderful values and they have an enormous amount of style,” Wintour went on about the musician parents-who share two kids, RZA and Riot.

Wintour, who has been Met Gala chairperson since 1995, also has Rocky as her co-chair for this year’s gala.

The theme of the Costume Institute’s 2025 exhibition and inaugural gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Wintour also reflected on the theme for fashion’s biggest night, telling the publication, “I think it’s wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time, and also the amazing talent of many Black designers and for me, it’s a joy and an honour to work at the Met.”

Rocky is co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala with Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Wintour, alongside honourary chair LeBron James.