Massive security for eid: Punjab deploys over 47,000 officers

The Punjab Police are set to deploy over 47,000 personnel across the province to ensure security during the upcoming Eidul Fitr holidays. The holiday, marking the end of Ramadan, is expected to begin on Monday, depending on the moon sighting. This large-scale deployment aims to keep celebrations safe amid recent security concerns.

Police officers will be stationed at over 29,000 Eid gatherings across the province, including mosques, imambargahs, and key locations. CCTV surveillance will monitor these areas to ensure the safety of citizens. Special security measures will also be in place at shopping centers and markets where large crowds are expected.

In addition, over 21,000 officers, including women, will be stationed at high-traffic areas and markets during the eve of Eid to maintain order. Regional and district police officers will oversee security operations and ensure the safety of families and women. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against violators, including one-wheeling and aerial firing, to ensure a peaceful celebration.

In Islamabad, over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed to secure the capital city, with 500 traffic officers assigned to manage traffic flow during the festive period. The focus will be on preventing disturbances and ensuring smooth and safe celebrations for all.