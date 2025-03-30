Punjab’s green policies: 70% of public ready to support environmental initiatives

The Punjab government has unveiled a public survey report titled “Echoes of the Wild,” highlighting citizen feedback on environmental, forestry, and wildlife conservation initiatives. This marks the first survey of its kind, providing a glimpse into public opinion on key environmental reforms in the province.

The survey, conducted by Earth People Global, revealed strong support for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s eco-friendly policies. A significant 59% of respondents praised her focus on neglected environmental areas. Additionally, 65% of citizens rated the government’s forestry and fisheries efforts as “excellent,” while 64% recognized improvements in wildlife protection.

Public participation emerged as a key trend, with 70% of respondents willing to voluntarily support environmental initiatives. Popular sites for conservation included Lal Suhanra National Park, Changa Manga, and Chashma Barrage Wildlife areas. Meanwhile, 53% of respondents lauded government measures against illegal hunting and wildlife trade.

The survey also highlighted pressing environmental challenges like deforestation, habitat destruction, and climate change. In response, the Punjab government announced new measures, such as wildlife clubs in schools, Urban Wildlife Rescue Centers, and rewards for reporting illegal activities. The insights gathered will guide the development of further environmental policies in Punjab.