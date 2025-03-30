PSX sees impressive Ramadan growth, gaining 5.2% in 2025

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) delivered impressive returns during Ramadan 2025, recording the second-highest performance since 2015. According to a report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the KSE-100 Index surged by 5.2% during the month, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Historically, the average return during Ramadan since 2015 has been 1.3%. However, Ramadan 2024 had seen the best performance, with a remarkable 6.9% increase. The 5.2% gain in 2025 comes just behind this, marking a notable recovery in the stock market.

The strong performance in March 2025 was largely driven by optimism surrounding Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Additionally, the market saw significant buying activity, boosting the KSE-100 to an all-time intra-day high of 119,000 points.

By the end of March 2025, the index closed at 117,806.74 points, marking a gain of over 4,500 points from February’s closing of 113,251.67 points. This positive momentum signals investor optimism for the upcoming months, despite ongoing economic challenges.