Starc’s five-wicket heroics guide Delhi Capitals to comfortable IPL win over SRH

Mitchell Starc’s brilliant five-wicket haul led Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 on Sunday. Delhi’s second consecutive win came after they bowled SRH out for just 163 in 18.4 overs, with Starc taking 5 for 35. His exceptional bowling performance not only dismantled SRH’s top order but also set the tone for Delhi’s chase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, opting to bat first, managed only a modest total. Aniket Verma’s 74 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 32 were the only bright spots for SRH. Starc dismantled SRH’s top order, claiming key wickets, including that of Travis Head. His stellar performance, along with Kuldeep Yadav’s 3 for 22, left SRH at their lowest total of the season. The early breakthroughs and tight bowling ensured SRH never gained momentum.

In reply, Delhi Capitals needed just 16 overs to chase down the target of 164. Faf du Plessis played a stunning knock, blasting a 27-ball fifty. His aggressive approach helped Delhi maintain the required run rate. Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten, guiding Delhi across the line with seven wickets in hand and four overs to spare. Their partnership ensured a smooth finish and confirmed Delhi’s dominance in the match.

With this victory, Delhi Capitals secured back-to-back wins, jumping to second place in the standings. Their clinical performance with both bat and ball has set the tone for the rest of the tournament, with Starc’s brilliance continuing to be a key factor in their success.