Pakistan’s Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against New Zealand following injury setback

Pakistan’s opening batter, Usman Khan, has been ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand after suffering a hamstring injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the news on Sunday. The 29-year-old sustained the injury while fielding during the first ODI at McLean Park in Napier on Friday.

An MRI scan showed that Usman Khan has a low-grade tear in his hamstring, making him unavailable for the second ODI. The match is scheduled for April 2 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The injury leaves Pakistan without one of their key batters for the crucial upcoming game.

Pakistan is currently trailing New Zealand 1-0 in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI ended in a 73-run defeat for Pakistan, as they fell short of the target of 345 and were bowled out for 271. The second ODI will be vital for Pakistan’s chances to level the series.

The series will continue with the second match on Wednesday, followed by the final ODI on Saturday, April 5, at Bay Oval. Pakistan will aim to bounce back and equalize the series, but will have to do so without Usman Khan.