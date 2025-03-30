Eid celebrations across Pakistan: Political leaders join festivities nationwide

As Eidul Fitr approaches, political leaders across Pakistan are preparing to join the nationwide celebrations. This festive occasion brings together people from all walks of life, including politicians, who will celebrate with their families. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to mark Eid in Lahore, where he will perform Eid prayers at Model Town. Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will also celebrate the day in Lahore.

Several prominent leaders will observe Eid in their home towns. President Asif Ali Zardari will offer Eid prayers in Nawabshah, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pray in Larkana. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani will celebrate in Multan, and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will join prayers in Lahore. Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah will be in Nawabshah.

Other provincial leaders will mark the occasion in their respective regions. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will be in Sehwan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM Ali Amin Gandapur will celebrate in Dera Ismail Khan. Balochistan’s CM Sarfaraz Bugti will offer prayers in Quetta. Key federal ministers, such as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, will be in Lahore, while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif will celebrate in Sialkot.

Opposition leaders are also preparing for Eid in different locations. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan will celebrate in Buner, and National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub will offer prayers in Haripur. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be in Dera Ismail Khan, while MQM Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will celebrate Eid in Karachi.