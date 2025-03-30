Daily Times

Sunday, March 30, 2025


Israeli airstrike kills eight, including five children, in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed at least eight people in Gaza, including five children. The strike hit a house and a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Yunis. The attack occurred as Palestinians marked the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Gaza’s civil defense agency confirmed the deaths, including the five children. The airstrike happened just hours after both Hamas and Israel received a new truce proposal from mediators aimed at halting the violence during the holiday.

This tragic incident follows the collapse of a fragile truce on March 18, when Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza. Since then, tensions have escalated, with ongoing efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. to mediate a ceasefire and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The conflict began after Hamas’s October 7 attack, which killed 1,218 people in Israel. In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in over 50,000 deaths in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to local health officials.

