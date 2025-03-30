Israeli airstrike kills eight, including five children, in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed at least eight people in Gaza, including five children. The strike hit a house and a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Yunis. The attack occurred as Palestinians marked the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Gaza’s civil defense agency confirmed the deaths, including the five children. The airstrike happened just hours after both Hamas and Israel received a new truce proposal from mediators aimed at halting the violence during the holiday.

This tragic incident follows the collapse of a fragile truce on March 18, when Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza. Since then, tensions have escalated, with ongoing efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. to mediate a ceasefire and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The conflict began after Hamas’s October 7 attack, which killed 1,218 people in Israel. In retaliation, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in over 50,000 deaths in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to local health officials.