Karachi to experience hot weather during Eidul Fitr, PMD warns

Karachi is set to experience a rise in temperatures during Eidul Fitr. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts that daytime temperatures could climb 3°C to 4°C above normal levels. The temperature is expected to reach 38°C starting Monday.

Today, the city will experience hot and dry conditions, with temperatures reaching 37°C. The heat will intensify from tomorrow, with bright sunlight during the day. Nights will remain relatively cooler, offering some relief.

The current wind speed in Karachi is 8 km/h from the northeast. The city’s humidity is 41%, which may add to the discomfort. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 145, indicating unhealthy air quality due to pollution.

Across Pakistan, dry weather will prevail over the next 12 hours. However, hot conditions will continue in plain areas during the day.