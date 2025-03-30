Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet for Shawwal moon sighting ahead of eid ul fitr

Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today to sight the Shawwal moon and confirm Eid ul Fitr. The committee’s announcement will determine if Ramadan has ended and when Eid will be celebrated in Pakistan.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad. Regional and zonal committees will also meet across the country to gather reports on moon sightings from different areas.

Forecasts from Suparco predict the Shawwal moon may be sighted on Sunday, March 30, 2025. If confirmed, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025. Muslims eagerly await the announcement after a month of fasting.

While countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE marked Eid on March 29, Pakistan and other countries like India, Indonesia, and Malaysia expect to celebrate Eid on March 31 after the moon sighting is confirmed.