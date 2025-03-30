Grok limits Ghibli-style AI image generation amid growing demand

Grok, the AI chatbot by xAI, has started limiting Ghibli-style image generation for some users. Many users encountered paywalls while trying to create “Ghiblified” images on the platform. These users were to subscribe to X Premium or Premium+ to continue generating images.

This restriction has frustrated many, especially since some faced the error on their first attempt. However, users noted that Grok’s dedicated app and website continued to work whout any issues, suggesting the limitation might be specific to the X platform integration.

The surge in popularity for Ghibli-style images began after OpenAI launched native image generation in GPT-4o. As more people joined the trend, demand for these whimsical, anime-inspired images soared. High-profile figures, including Elon Musk and Sam Altman, further fueled the trend.

The recent paywall could be a response to increased demand, which may be straining Grok’s resources. Musk’s $33 billion acquisition of X and the growing demand for AI capabilities may be pushing xAI to monetize its viral features.