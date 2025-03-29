Shawwal moon not seen; Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on monday

The Shawwal moon was not sighted in several countries on Saturday, confirming that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, March 31. This includes Iran, Malaysia, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, and Brunei.

Iran and Oman officially announced their Eid celebrations for Monday. They confirmed the crescent moon will be visible on Sunday evening, signaling the end of Ramadan.

In Malaysia and Indonesia, religious authorities confirmed the moon was not seen, completing Ramadan’s 30 days. Therefore, Eid will be celebrated on March 31.

Bangladesh, India, and Brunei also declared Monday as Eidul Fitr. The Australian Fatwa Council made a similar announcement, confirming Eid will be observed on March 31.