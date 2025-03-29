Mirpur bans pigeon cages on rooftops due to rising violence

The Mirpur administration in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has banned pigeon cages on rooftops for two months. The decision comes after an increase in violent disputes linked to pigeon racing.

District Magistrate Yasir Riaz announced the ban, explaining that these races often led to fights and even violence. Youths involved in pigeon racing were disturbing neighbors and using weapons in some cases.

People can still keep pigeons inside their homes, but placing them on rooftops is not allowed. Pigeon racing remains legal, but gambling on the races will be strictly punished.

Many local residents, like Aqib Ahmed, support the ban. They believe it will help reduce violence in the area. Similar restrictions exist in some cities of Punjab, but not a complete ban like in Mirpur.