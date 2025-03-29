Arsalan Abbas shines on debut, leads NZ to victory over Pakistan

Mohammad Arsalan Abbas, son of former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Abbas, made an impressive debut for New Zealand. Playing in Napier, Arsalan scored 52 runs off just 24 balls. His quickfire knock included three fours and three sixes, with a strike rate of 200.

Arsalan’s stunning performance helped New Zealand set a challenging total of 344 runs. His inclusion in the squad followed his strong domestic performances, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

New Zealand’s total proved too much for Pakistan, as they won by 73 runs in the first ODI. This victory gave New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the series.

Arsalan’s rapid fifty has garnered attention, marking a memorable debut for the young batter. His contribution was key in New Zealand’s win over his homeland.