Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,600, aftershocks expected

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, killing over 1,600 people. The quake caused severe damage in cities like Mandalay, collapsing buildings and sparking fires. Myanmar’s military government has requested global aid to assist in rescue efforts.

Rescue operations have been challenging, with survivors in Mandalay digging through rubble with their bare hands. The US Geological Service predicts the death toll may exceed 10,000. The quake also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including airports and bridges, which remain closed.

Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, visited Mandalay to oversee the disaster response. Several countries, including China, India, and Russia, have pledged aid, sending relief supplies and personnel to help with recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, rescue operations in Thailand continue after the quake affected buildings there. Despite limited resources, officials remain hopeful of finding survivors under the rubble of a collapsed tower. The devastation has left many residents desperate for help.