World bank approves $300 million loan to combat Punjab’s air pollution

The World Bank has approved a $300 million loan for the Punjab Clean Air Program (PCAP) to address air pollution. This funding will support the Government of Punjab’s efforts to reduce smog and improve air quality across the province.

PCAP will help implement the Smog Mitigation Action Plan (SMAP) through initiatives in key sectors like transport, agriculture, and energy. The program aims to reduce PM2.5 levels by 35% over the next decade, improving public health for millions, especially in Lahore Division.

Key actions include introducing 600 electric buses, expanding air quality monitoring stations, and reducing crop residue burning with 5,000 super seeders. The program also focuses on educating the public and raising awareness about air pollution’s health impacts, particularly in schools and hospitals.

The program will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35.6 million metric tons of CO2 over the next 12 years. It aims to create jobs, improve crop management for farmers, and build skills for government officials, contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment.