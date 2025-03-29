Pakistan airports authority’s 25-storey headquarters approved for Islamabad

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has received approval to build a 25-storey headquarters in Islamabad’s Blue Area. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved the architectural design during a meeting on Saturday.

The design, presented by M/s NESPAK, was reviewed in a Design Vetting Committee (DVC) meeting. The meeting, chaired by Dr. Muhammad Khalid Hafiz, saw the participation of senior PAA officials.

The new headquarters will cover 1,240,990 square feet and include six basements for parking. It will also feature a central atrium that extends from the ground floor to the rooftop.

The high-rise will have a curved design, double-glazed curtain walls, and green courtyards. These elements aim to promote sustainability and innovation, setting a new standard for corporate buildings in the region.