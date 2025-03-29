PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Oman

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthening ties with Oman. He expressed this during a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Saturday.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the successful visit of Pakistan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat. He emphasized that the visit would open new opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.

Additionally, Shehbaz Sharif invited Sultan Haitham to visit Pakistan officially at his earliest convenience. The Prime Minister also sent warm Eid greetings to the Sultan and the people of Oman.

In response, Sultan Haitham reciprocated the greetings and sent his best wishes to Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Both leaders agreed on further enhancing bilateral relations.