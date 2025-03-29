Unwanted record for Pakistan bowlers: 43 extras against New Zealand in ODI

In Napier, Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to field first, but the decision quickly backfired. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to maintain control, giving away a total of 43 extras. These included 21 wides, 13 leg byes, 7 byes, and 2 no-balls, marking one of their most undisciplined performances in ODI history. The lack of discipline with the ball allowed the opposition to capitalize and set a strong foundation for their innings.

Despite the disappointing extras count, the total of 43 extras was not the worst in Pakistan’s ODI history. The record for the most extras conceded in an ODI innings remains 47, set in 1999 against New Zealand in Manchester. Additionally, Pakistan has previously conceded 44 extras in matches against Sri Lanka in Sharjah (1990) and New Zealand in Dambulla (2003).

This undisciplined bowling performance raises significant concerns for Pakistan, particularly with the upcoming matches in the series. Their bowlers need to tighten up their execution and avoid repeating such costly mistakes. The team must focus on discipline and better control if they are to recover and compete effectively in the remaining games.

With Rizwan’s leadership, Pakistan will need to quickly address this issue in order to avoid further setbacks. The performance in Napier highlights the critical need for improved bowling discipline if they are to stay competitive in the series and maintain any hopes of success.