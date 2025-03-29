 BNP-M’s long march faces setback after suicide blast near Mastung rally

Sardar Akhtar Mengal and his party, the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), were unharmed after a suicide bombing near their rally in Mastung on Saturday. Mengal had announced a long march to protest the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch. Despite the Quetta administration denying permission, BNP-M activists continued their march from Wadh towards Quetta. Authorities detained over 250 BNP-M workers as the march reached Mastung, where the explosion occurred.

Mengal confirmed on social media that he and his workers were safe. A government spokesperson also reassured that no lives were lost in the blast. According to the Mastung Assistant Commissioner, the bomber was stopped by Levies personnel before detonating. Mengal, however, claimed four rally participants were injured and criticized the government for its lack of response to the incident.

The BNP-M president reiterated his demand for the release of detained BYC members and expressed willingness to be arrested in exchange. Mengal also accused the media of being silenced on the issue and criticized security forces for failing to identify the bomber. Meanwhile, his party alleged police violence against protesters and claimed over 250 activists were detained with dozens injured.

The Quetta administration had previously denied BNP-M permission to hold the rally, citing security concerns and a ban on public gatherings. The administration warned that any violations would lead to legal action against the organizers. Despite these hurdles, Mengal remains committed to continuing the protest, vowing to push forward peacefully.