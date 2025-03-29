Smog reduction in Punjab: World bank approves $300M for clean air program

The World Bank has approved a $300 million loan to support Punjab’s Clean Air Program (PCAP). This initiative aims to reduce pollution and improve public health. The funding will help tackle the growing air pollution crisis, particularly in Lahore. The program aligns with the provincial government’s Smog Mitigation Action Plan (SMAP).

Punjab faces severe air pollution, with Lahore regularly ranking among the most polluted cities. Vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and crop residue burning are the primary causes of smog. These pollutants have led to rising health problems, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The PCAP aims to reduce PM2.5 levels by 35% over the next decade, benefiting millions of residents.

The program includes modernizing agriculture, launching electric buses, and enhancing air quality monitoring. It will introduce 5,000 super seeders to curb crop burning, install 600 electric buses, and add air quality stations. Fuel quality will also be improved with new testing laboratories. Public awareness campaigns will educate citizens about pollution’s health risks, focusing on vulnerable groups like schoolchildren and patients.

Beyond cleaner air, the program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create jobs in the electric vehicle sector. It will also support farmers and help them transition to modern, eco-friendly practices. With this initiative, Pakistan is taking a crucial step toward a healthier and more sustainable future.