Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor call for deactivation of kid’s fan pages

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have requested fans to deactivate social media accounts dedicated to their children. The couple, parents of two children, Hoorain, 10, and Rayan, 8, want to protect their kids’ privacy. She made the request through a heartfelt message on Instagram, emphasizing the need to allow the children to grow up without the pressure of public attention.

Ayeza explained that as parents, they feel responsible for ensuring their children’s privacy. The couple has decided not to post more about their kids until they are old enough to choose for themselves. She thanked fans for their support and kindness over the years, describing them as family, not just followers.

In her post, Ayeza asked that all fan pages dedicated to their children be deactivated. She stressed that Hoorain and Rayan are not public figures, and their privacy should be respected. However, she reassured fans that the family will continue sharing personal moments on their social media, like the recent photos of Hoorain’s first fast.

This request aligns with a growing trend among celebrities who prefer to shield their children from the public eye. Other stars like Zara Noor Abbas and Gigi Hadid have also expressed similar wishes, prioritizing their children’s privacy and well-being.