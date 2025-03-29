Catch the first solar eclipse of 2025 today: A rare celestial event

The first solar eclipse of 2025 will take place today, March 29. The event will begin at 1:51 pm and end at 5:44 pm Pakistan Standard Time. However, it will not be visible from Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The eclipse will be seen in certain parts of Europe, West Africa, North America, and the Atlantic region.

Skywatchers in these areas will witness the eclipse in varying degrees. The coverage of the Sun will depend on the viewer’s location. This celestial event has captured the attention of astronomers and space enthusiasts worldwide. It marks the first solar eclipse of the year and is expected to be a rare sight.

Experts warn that solar eclipses can be dangerous to observe without proper precautions. Looking directly at the Sun can cause severe eye damage, even during a partial eclipse. To safely view the eclipse, people should wear specially designed solar glasses. These glasses block harmful ultraviolet rays and reduce the Sun’s brightness to safe levels.

The second solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on the night between September 21 and 22. Like the first, this eclipse will also be partial. As always, viewers are urged to take proper safety measures while observing these fascinating astronomical events.