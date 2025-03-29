Mark Chapman shines as New Zealand defeats Pakistan by 73 runs

Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 73 runs in the first ODI on Friday at McLean Park in Napier. New Zealand batted first and posted a total of 344 for 9 in their 50 overs. Mark Chapman was the star with an impressive 132 runs, supported by Daryl Mitchell, who scored 76. The two formed a crucial 199-run partnership for the fourth wicket after the Kiwis lost their first three batsmen for just 50 runs.

In response, Pakistan were bowled out for 271 runs. Usman Khan (39) and Abdullah Shafique (36) failed to build a solid opening partnership. Captain Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 30 runs. Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 78 runs off 83 balls, but his effort was not enough to chase down the target.

Mohammad Abbas, the debutant, played a fiery cameo, scoring 52 runs off 26 balls, which included three sixes. Pakistan’s bowlers struggled as Irfan Khan Niazi picked up three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Akif Javed claimed two wickets each. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali took one wicket apiece.