Gandapur urges Zardari to hold 10th NFC meeting for fair fund distribution

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has asked President Asif Ali Zardari to hold the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting. He pointed out financial issues after the merger of FATA into K-P.

Gandapur said that the 5.7 million people of FATA are now part of K-P. But, he added, the funds for these areas are still controlled by the federal government, according to the old NFC Award from 2010.

He argued that continuing with the old NFC Award is against the Constitution. He said K-P is not getting its fair share of resources.

Gandapur urged the president to call the NFC meeting soon. He also requested that the federal government adjust funds based on the updated population, which includes the merged tribal areas.