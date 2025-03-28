Four dead, three injured in dump truck accident in Islamabad

A tragic accident occurred on IJP Road in Islamabad on Friday when a dump truck overturned. The truck lost control and crashed onto several vehicles, killing four people and injuring three others.

Emergency services and police quickly responded to the scene. They rushed the victims, both dead and injured, to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The authorities have started efforts to arrest the dump truck driver. The driver is believed to be responsible for this deadly incident.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the community is left in shock over the devastating crash.