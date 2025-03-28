Sahibzada Farhan joins Islamabad United after record-breaking national T20 cup

Sahibzada Farhan has been added to the Islamabad United squad for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The defending champions confirmed his inclusion on Friday, naming him as their 20th squad member in the supplementary category.

Farhan, who began his PSL career with Islamabad United in 2018, earned this spot due to his impressive form in the National T20 Cup. He previously played for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 9, but his recent record-breaking performances in the domestic competition caught the team’s attention.

Farhan’s remarkable run in the National T20 Cup includes a record 605 runs in seven innings. His incredible performances featured three centuries, including a knock of 162*, which became the joint third-highest score in T20 history.

Islamabad United’s head coach, Mike Hesson, praised Farhan’s domestic experience and form. He emphasized that Farhan’s skills make him a valuable addition, ready to step in and contribute whenever needed.