Karachi Kings appoint Ravi Bopara as head coach, David Warner named captain

Karachi Kings have appointed former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara as their new head coach for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The announcement was made on Friday via Instagram. Bopara replaces Phil Simons, who resigned after one season to take on new commitments with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Bopara, who was the assistant coach last season, has now been promoted to the top role. Alongside him, Muhammad Masroor has been named the assistant coach. The Kings have made these changes following three disappointing seasons, where they were eliminated in the round stages.

In another major development, former Australian opener David Warner has been appointed as Karachi Kings’ new captain. Warner, known for his leadership in T20 cricket, was selected as the team’s first pick in the PSL-10 Players Draft earlier this year. His experience will be crucial for the team’s success.

The 10th edition of the PSL will start on April 11, 2025. Defending champions Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.