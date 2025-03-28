Court orders immediate access to books and calls for family talk for Imran Khan

In a recent ruling, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi has ordered the authorities to provide books to PTI founder Imran Khan. The case, regarding the lack of books and restricted communication with his children, was heard by the court. After the hearing, the court approved both of Imran Khan’s requests.

The court directed the jail authorities to ensure that Imran Khan receives books without delay. Additionally, the court emphasized that he should be allowed to speak with his children. The ruling specifically mentioned the importance of this during the upcoming religious festival of Eid.

The court also highlighted that Eid is a significant religious occasion. Therefore, it instructed the authorities to arrange a call between Imran Khan and his children before the festival. This decision is expected to give him a chance to connect with his family during this important time.

In conclusion, the court’s decision aims to ensure that Imran Khan’s rights to personal communication and reading material are respected. This move is seen as a step toward ensuring his well-being while in custody.